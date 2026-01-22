 COURTROOM INSIDER | Tears, police body cam & defense witnesses take stand in Brendan Banfield trial - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Tears, police body cam & defense witnesses take stand in Brendan Banfield trial

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the defense calls five witnesses to the stand in the Brendan Banfield murder trial. Police body camera video is played for the jury, Banfield wipes tears from his eyes and experts testify about blood and digital forensics.

Watch in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION