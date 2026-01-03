COURTROOM INSIDER | Urgent search for mom who fled with kids overseas fearing 'end times' are here - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Urgent search for mom who fled with kids overseas fearing ‘end times’ are herePublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” an urgent search is underway for Elleshia Anne Seymour, a mother of four who fled with her kids overseas, believing that the “end times” are here.
Kenneth Seymour, Elleshia’s ex-husband and father of three of the kids, joins Nate Eaton to share the latest on the investigation.
Watch in the video player above.
