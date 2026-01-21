 COURTROOM INSIDER | Victim's dad takes the stand, prosecution rests in Brendan Banfield case - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Victim’s dad takes the stand, prosecution rests in Brendan Banfield case

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” a blood spatter expert takes the stand in the Brendan Banfield trial along with Christine Banfield’s father.

The prosecution then rests and now the case goes to the defense.

Watch in the video player above.

