COURTROOM INSIDER | Victim's dad takes the stand, prosecution rests in Brendan Banfield case - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Victim's dad takes the stand, prosecution rests in Brendan Banfield case
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” a blood spatter expert takes the stand in the Brendan Banfield trial along with Christine Banfield’s father.
The prosecution then rests and now the case goes to the defense.
