Deputies: Florida man found on construction site wearing lingerie with gun hidden in silicone insert - East Idaho News

POLK COUNTY, Florida (WFOR) — A Central Florida man is facing multiple charges after deputies say they found him on a construction site wearing lingerie — and discovered a firearm concealed inside a silicone breast insert.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Matthew Zaccarino of Altamonte Springs was spotted standing beside a vehicle at a construction area near Ernie Caldwell Boulevard and Grandview Parkway.

Deputies say Zaccarino began putting on a red lace bra and G-string as they approached. When deputies ordered him to stop, he removed the items instead — revealing a handgun hidden beneath one of the silicone breast inserts he had been holding.

The arrest report notes Zaccarino reached into the vehicle before deputies handcuffed him and took him into custody.

Investigators say Zaccarino claimed he was on his way to a costume party but refused to provide the location.

Zaccarino is charged with trespassing while armed, loitering and prowling, and resisting arrest without violence.

Sheriff Grady Judd commented on the bizarre encounter, saying: “A lace bra, a G-string and a hidden gun. Folks, you cannot make this up.”