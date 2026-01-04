Devoted dog keeps missing elderly woman warm until rescuers arrive - East Idaho News

ELMIRA, Oregon — A missing, elderly Oregon woman was found cold but alive thanks to her devoted cattle dog, Cami, which kept her warm and signaled rescuers, authorities said.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office launched a search after 82-year-old Karen Joyce Davis of Elmira, west of Eugene, was reported missing on the afternoon of Dec. 29. She was reported to have walked away from the 23700 block of Warthen Road and never returned.

In a message alerting the public to be on the lookout, the sheriff’s office noted Davis was with her blue heeler cattle dog, Cami, which was “known to stay with her if she falls down.”

Late that night, Davis was found “in rough terrain past the dead end of a forested road.” The sheriff’s office said Cami “signaled” to search-and-rescue volunteers searching the area.

Though Cami “kept her warm,” rescuers provided immediate care for hypothermia before carrying Davis out to an awaiting ambulance, which transported her to a hospital for further treatment.

“Thanks to area residents and Lane Fire Authority for their assistance on this search, and to Cami for being such a good dog,” the sheriff’s office said.