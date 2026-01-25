Double semitruck crash prompts hourslong closure of westbound I-84 near Bliss - East Idaho News

BLISS, Gooding County — A crash involving two semitrucks forced a closure of Interstate 84 on Saturday evening that lasted roughly six hours.

The crash happened at approximately 7:22 p.m. just west of Bliss, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

“A white 2022 Freightliner Cascadia semitruck, driven by a 29-year-old male from Salt Lake City, Utah, was traveling eastbound when the vehicle crossed the median,” the release says. “The 2022 Freightliner collided with a green 2023 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by a 37-year-old male from Houston, Texas.”

The collision between the two big rigs caused the wayward semi to jackknife across the freeway’s westbound lanes, troopers said.

All westbound lanes of I-84 were closed for approximately six hours while troopers investigated the crash and removed the jackknifed semi.

The conditions of the drivers involved were not given, but ISP says “both drivers of the vehicles were wearing seat belts.”

ISP did not give a reason as to why the 2023 semitruck left the roadway, but said an investigation is ongoing.