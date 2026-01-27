 EIRMC's new freestanding ER provides critical care as Idaho Falls continues to grow - East Idaho News
North Idaho Falls ER

EIRMC’s new freestanding ER provides critical care as Idaho Falls continues to grow

Daniel V. Ramirez

Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

(Front) Dr. Brandon Bloxham and Dr. Bracken Williams inside one of the trauma rooms at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center's new North Idaho Falls ER. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s new satellite emergency room expands the hospital’s capacity to provide critical care.

The North Idaho Falls ER will soon open at 1762 Pickering Street near Costco. The 10,820-square-foot building has 10 patient exam rooms. Its comprehensive lab and imaging services include CT scans and X-rays. The ER also has a dedicated OB/GYN room to assist mothers and babies, as well as an ambulance bay.

The ER will also be staffed 24/7 with trained physicians from EIRMC’s main campus.

During a tour of the building on Monday, Emergency department director Bracken William told EastIdahoNews.com that the new satellite location functions as a traditional ER and will offer nearly the same services.

What makes the satellite beneficial for community members is its ability to coordinate with the main campus if a patient needs more complex care.

“We can coordinate with our local EMS agencies … and transfer a patient that might need that service to the main hospital,” Williams said. “This department is an extension of EIRMC, and EIRMC will cover the transport cost going back to the main hospital.”

The new North Idaho Falls ER, a satellite of EIRMC's main Campus, will also have diagnostic imaging including x-ray and CT machines to assist the community. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
Depending on the circumstances, the satellite location can ensure the patient is stabilized before being moved to the main campus.

Dr. Brandon Bloxham, a board-certified ER physician, said in his 15 years working at EIRMC, the number of ER visits has increased. On average, he says the hospital sees around 70,000 patients every year.

Growth is the primary reason for the North Idaho Falls ER.

“North Idaho Falls doesn’t have a lot of medical resources, and now we have an option here that will be closer for people in those outlying communities to be able to get the same emergency medical care without having to drive into the main campus,” Bloxham said.

The public is invited to tour the ER on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

At EIRMC North Idaho Falls ER, like the hosptials main campus, the new standalone emergency room can facilitate labor and delivery services to assist pregnant mothers. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
A zero atmosphere room at EIRMC new North Idaho Falls ER that allows medical professionals aid a patient who may be exposed to a hazardous materials safely without exposing other individuals inside the ER. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
