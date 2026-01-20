Election fundraising surges in Idaho, annual campaign reports show - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Ed News) — Annual 2025 reports reveal a jump in fundraising for the 2026 elections.

Individuals with accounts in Idaho Sunshine, the state’s campaign finance portal, had to submit annual reports by Jan. 10 listing all contributions they received last year.

The money from the annual reports added up to $1.85 million as of Jan. 19 for 183 individuals who declared a campaign treasurer for this year’s elections for the Idaho Legislature. Eleven days prior, 174 individuals with accounts for legislative races had declared $917,000.

The filing period to enter an election and get your name on the ballot in Idaho is Feb. 23 to 27, but anyone who is raising money must appoint a campaign treasurer with the secretary of state.

Here are the top 10 fundraisers for legislative races:

Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise: $133,021 Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Rupert: $69,522 Rep. John Shirts, R-Weiser: $68,780 Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle: $56,600 Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star: $54,800 Sen. Treg Bernt, R-Meridian: $53,411 Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise: $41,645 Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian: $41,450 Sen. Camille Blaylock, R-Caldwell: $41,260. Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa: $41,100

Statewide races

Annual reports also reveal a fundraising increase in races for statewide offices.

Sixteen incumbents and potential candidates with accounts for these races raised a combined $2.64 million as of Monday, Jan. 19.

Here are the highlights in the race for governor:

Gov. Brad Little, who has not announced a run for re-election, has raised just under $1.3 million. Average donation: $814

Democrat Terri Pickens announced her campaign on Nov. 10, according to the Idaho Press, and has raised $54,484. Average donation: $92

The only other candidate for governor who has recorded campaign contributions is Maxine Durand, an independent socialist from Twin Falls. She has raised $3,208. Average donation: $64



There are still no challengers for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, a Republican. Democrats say they will prioritize the race for November. Critchfield has reported $89,000 in contributions, with an average donation of $1,391.

