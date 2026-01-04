Father desperate for answers after ex-wife flees with kids following apocalyptic social media posts - East Idaho News

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah mother who fled the country with her four children after posting a series of apocalyptic religious videos on social media is now the subject of a federal investigation and the children’s father is pleading for help locating them.

Elleshia Anne Seymour, 35, disappeared with the children on over a month ago, boarding a one-way Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City to Europe with no notice to the children’s fathers.

Surveillance footage obtained by ABC4 shows Seymour ushering the kids – Landon Hale Seymour, 11; Levi Parker Seymour, 8; Hazel Rae Seymour, 7; and Jacob Kurt Brady, 3 – onto the international flight on Nov. 30.

Seymour, who shared joint custody of three of the children with her ex-husband, Kenneth “Kenny” Seymour, had posted increasingly extreme religious messages on her TikTok account, some titled “Urgent Word,” “Brace Yourself,” “Zombies,” and “US Decimated.” She spoke of darkness consuming America, urged followers to “get provisions,” and warned that Salt Lake City would soon be destroyed.

In the videos, Seymour claimed to receive messages from God and instructed viewers to stockpile food, water, and firewood.

Seymour flew to Amsterdam after a lengthy Thanksgiving custody break, her ex-husband, Kenneth Seymour, said during an interview on “Courtroom Insider with Nate Eaton.” She later called one of the children’s fathers and claimed to be in France, but the FBI has since told the family that the call was likely an attempt to mislead them, Kenneth Seymour said.

The Utah Department of Public Safety issued an Endangered and Missing Advisory for the children on Dec. 10 and Seymour has since been charged with four counts of felony custodial interference. The FBI is now investigating.

Kenneth Seymour said he first learned something was wrong when a babysitter called him in a panic.

“She said, ‘Kenny, I think your kids are missing,’” he recalled. “At first I thought she was overreacting. But the more she talked, the more I realized this was serious.”

He contacted West Jordan Police, family members, friends and coworkers. The children never showed up at daycare and Seymour never returned to work.

She left two notes behind at her home, including a “delusional message from God” promising she’d be “in Italy by Christmas” and a to-do list that involved discarding her phone and buying a prepaid burner phone.

“When we were married, there was nothing like this,” Kenneth Seymour said. “We both grew up LDS, but there were never any end-times beliefs or anything about Salt Lake being destroyed.”

After the kids vanished, his sister discovered Seymour’s TikTok account, revealing that the shift had started months earlier but had intensified dramatically in the fall.

Kenneth Seymour believes his ex-wife forged his signature on notarized documents to obtain passports for the children and urges other parents to use the State Department’s passport flagging program, which alerts a parent if anyone attempts to apply for a child’s passport without authorization.

“If I had known about that two months ago, none of this would have happened,” he said.

More than a month has passed since the children were last seen and Kenneth said the emotional toll has been overwhelming.

“Ask me again how I’m doing in a few hours and my answer will be different,” he said. “Sometimes I’m in investigative mode, other times I’m breaking down.”

He has created a GoFundMe to help cover emergency travel costs to Europe once authorities locate the children.

“I don’t want them sitting with a police officer who doesn’t speak English while they wait for me,” he said. “I want to get to them as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Elleshia Anne Seymour or the four children is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

“We just want them found safe. Please, if you’re in Europe, share their photos and keep an eye out. Someone has seen them,” Kenneth Seymour said.

