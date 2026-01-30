Former representative Chad Christensen to speak at ‘Idaho Stands with ICE’ rally in Boise - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A former Idaho representative for eastern Idaho, Chad Christensen, who will be running for office again this year, will speak at a rally in Boise on Saturday, Jan. 31, in support of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

During a brief interview with EastIdahoNews.com staff, Christensen said this comes in contrast to recent protests and events against ICE locally and nationally.

“There’s been a lot of rallies that are against ICE and what their mission is, but we’re the opposite,” Christensen said. “We wanted to give them some support.”

When asked about his thoughts on a recent candlelight vigil for individuals killed by federal officers, held in Idaho Falls, and protests against ICE in Boise and elsewhere, Christensen said it is their constitutional right to protest.

“People have the right to protest and express their opinions, you know that’s a First Amendment protection, so I don’t have a problem with that,” Christensen said. “It doesn’t mean I agree with it. I don’t like that these people lost their lives, and I hope ICE always follows the proper use of force.”

Christensen said he’s not sure what the situation is with the latest shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, but he hopes they followed the proper use of force.

In a recent social media post, Christensen stated he heard that the organizer of Saturday’s event in Boise “has been told she will be shot at the rally.”

“Our side hasn’t threatened people that are protesting against ICE,” Christensen told EastIdahoNews.com. “They can respect our First Amendment protection as well. It goes both ways.”

Christensen, formerly a representative for District 32B from 2018 to 2022, said he intends to run for office again in 2026.

“I have a passion for freedom and the Constitution,” Christensen said. “That passion is still with me. I believe it’s a spiritual passion as well. I believe it’s a calling that I need to stand for freedom and the Constitution, and for individual rights and less government restrictions on people’s lives.”

Christensen said he was asked to speak at Saturday’s event by its organizers, who go by the username Idaho Liberty Dogs on social media. EastIdahoNews.com repeatedly attempted to contact Idaho Liberty Dogs but did not receive a response. The profile states it is a grassroots group of American citizens standing up for our constitutional rights and freedoms.

“We do not support the invasion of our country nor the senseless attacks and murders of our federal agents simply for doing their jobs,” states the event description on Facebook. “We support border walls and our national security. We support mass deportations and making America, America again!”

“If you’re sick and tired of the communist agenda, join us there,” the event details state.

The event is slated to start at 1 p.m. at the steps of the Idaho State Capitol.