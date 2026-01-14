Former Utah judge enters plea in abeyance to sexual battery, drug charges - East Idaho News

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — A former 3rd District Court judge pleaded in abeyance to two charges and is not facing any jail time or fines for at least 18 months. He resigned shortly after receiving criminal charges in April 2025.

On Monday, William Kendall pleaded guilty in abeyance to reduced charges of sexual battery and marijuana distribution, both misdemeanors. The case was being prosecuted by the Second District Court in Farmington.

Kendall’s attorney, Greg Skordas, says that Kendall wrote a letter of apology to the victim and showed the court proof that he attended counseling and therapy.

The Utah State Courts say those pleas will be held in abeyance for 18 months. During that time, Skordas says, Kendall will not receive any fines, jail time, community service or probation. A plea in abeyance is held as long as the defendant does not violate the conditions set by the court.

Background

On April 2, 2025, Kendall was charged with forcible sexual abuse, distribution of or arranging to distribute a controlled substance, possession or use of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charging documents say that Kendall was with the victim during a gathering at his home on Feb. 21, 2025. He allegedly offered the victim THC and inappropriately touched her buttocks and breasts. While serving a search warrant on Kendall’s home, officials reportedly located THC products.

Weeks later, on April 17, Kendall confirmed he had resigned from his role as a 3rd District judge. Utah’s 3rd Judicial District covers Salt Lake, Tooele and Summit counties. His lawyer cited “divided attention” as the reason for his resignation.

“After thoughtful consideration, I have submitted my resignation to my seat on the 3rd District Court, effective immediately,” a statement from Kendall at the time read. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of Utah; however, at this moment I cannot provide the 3rd District the attention it deserves, and therefore I have reached this difficult decision.”

Kendall was originally appointed to the bench by then-Gov. Gary Herbert in 2014 and previously served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah. He also served as a deputy district attorney for Salt Lake County between 2000 and 2007.