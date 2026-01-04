From Idaho Falls to the Heartland, sailor supports U.S. Navy’s mission - East Idaho News

OKLAHOMA CITY — Every sailor’s story of naval service is unique. For Airman Caden Smith, this story began in Idaho Falls, where skills and values learned there would be foundational to success in the Navy.

“I learned the importance of a strong work ethic from helping my dad on the farm,” Smith said. “He taught me to work hard, work right and to stay humble.”

Smith graduated from Taylors Crossing High School in 2019 and joined the Navy one year ago.

“My grandfather served in the Army,” Smith said. “I joined the Navy because I wanted to carry on a family tradition of military service while also honoring his service.”

Today, Smith serves as a naval air crewman (mechanical) assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron Seven (VQ-7) in Oklahoma City. Smith supports the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its “Take Charge and Move Out” (TACAMO) mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.

The TACAMO mission originated in 1961 when a Marine Corps aircraft was used to test the feasibility of an airborne Very Low Frequency (VLF) communications system. Once the test was successful, funding for the program was granted, and it has continued to grow ever since.

The U.S. Navy’s presence on an Air Force base in a landlocked state may seem strange, but the position is strategic, allowing squadrons to quickly deploy around the world in support of the TACAMO mission.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Smith has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m proud to make it through aircrew school,” Smith said. “It was a tough school, but a lot of the lessons I learned from my family back home in Idaho helped push me through.”

Smith serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means I get to do right by my family’s name,” Smith said. “I also get to show what we’re made of and show the pride I have in this nation.”

Smith is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my grandfather, Martell, and my parents, James and Cathleen,” Smith added. “I also want to thank my family for the sacrifices they made and for all the support they provide me.”