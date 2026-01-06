Health officials report first local case of measles for 2026 - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Eastern Idaho Public Health reports an unvaccinated child who lives in Madison County recently contracted measles.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the agency says it happened during a trip to an area with an ongoing outbreak. The child, whose name has not been released, was exposed out of state and is not believed to have caught it locally.

“The patient was seen by the Madison Health ER for symptoms of measles and was not hospitalized,” health officials say. “Madison Health has reached out to those who were potentially exposed, all of whom were educated by infection control specialists.”

The family reportedly self-isolated during the infectious period to avoiding spreading it. The household is still being monitored, but officials say they are no longer contagious.

Although measles is considered a childhood disease, it can be contracted at any age. The virus can easily spread through the air and can survive up to two hours. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and a downward-moving rash starting at the head. Infection can spread four days before and after the rash appears.

“Measles is very contagious. Up to 90% of people exposed to it may contract measles if not protected

against it,” EIPH nurse Rachel Mugleston says in the release.

Those who have been vaccinated, previously had measles or who were born before 1957 are considered immune to the measles virus.

About one in five unvaccinated people in the U.S. who have measles is hospitalized. Eastern Idaho Public Health officials say the best way to protect yourself and others is by getting vaccinated. It’s 97% effective after two doses.

“If you believe you may have been exposed to anyone with measles, contact your health care provider, and monitor yourself for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. It is extremely important to call before arriving in person due to the contagious nature of the measles virus,” health officials say.