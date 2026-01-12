Here's when applications open for spring black bear controlled hunts - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Hunters looking to apply for 2026 spring’s controlled hunts for black bear can apply from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15.

Information on the spring 2026 controlled black bear hunt can be found in the 2025 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet. Hunters must have a 2026 hunting license in order to apply for controlled hunts, and there are several ways to apply:

Online: Hunters can apply at gooutdoorsidaho.com, or on the Fish and Game mobile app. There is a service charge of 3% of the transaction in addition to the nonrefundable controlled hunt application fee.

Licensed Vendors: At any Fish and Game regional office or license vendor.

Telephone: Applications can be placed over the phone by calling 1 (800) 554-8685.

Controlled hunts are hunts with a limited number of tags allocated by a random drawing. Controlled hunts are often desirable because of location and timing, and success rates are usually higher than general season hunts.

Junior hunters must be between the ages of 10 and 17 to participate in any bear controlled hunt, but a 9-year-old may buy a junior license to apply, provided the hunter is 10 years old at the time of the hunt for which they are applying.

Controlled hunt applications for spring 2026 black bear close on Feb. 15. Successful spring black bear applicants will be notified no later than March 10. Any leftover tags for spring bear controlled hunts go on sale April 1.

Remember, anyone hunting black bears in Idaho must show proof that they have passed a bear identification test to help them differentiate between grizzly bears and black bears. Both grizzly bears and black bears reside in portions of Idaho, so it is important to know their physical differences. Grizzlies are federally protected in Idaho, so there is no hunting season for them.

There are several physical features that can help you tell the difference between grizzly bears and black bears. No one feature alone should be used to determine which species of bear it is. Rather, a combination of features is most useful. Color and size are not reliable indicators.

Before you take the bear identification test, review these educational materials or go to our Bear Identification and Test Requirement webpage.

Idaho will recognize completed bear identification certificates from the Montana and Washington bear identification education programs. If you have received certification from either of those states, simply input that certification number.