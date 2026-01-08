Here's how gas prices now compare with a year ago - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho on Wednesday. Get the lowest gas prices in eastern Idaho on the Pump Patrol page.

BOISE – The weather is getting a little chillier, but Idahoans are still having a heartwarming experience when they stop to fill up their cars.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $2.80, which is 4 cents less than a week ago, 32 cents less than a month ago and 27 cents less than a year ago.

The national average is currently at $2.82 per gallon, which is 2 cents less than a week ago, 14 cents less than a month ago, and 25 cents less than a year ago. Idaho has dropped from 18th all the way down to 22nd in the nation for the most expensive fuel. And Utah, which supplies most of our gasoline, is currently ranked 31st.

“Cheaper gas prices are making it a little more affordable to get around these days,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Hopefully, families can bank some of that savings to use for some fun over spring break.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $56 per barrel – about $3 less than a month ago and about $17 per barrel cheaper than a year ago. Crude oil prices make up more than half of the price of finished gasoline.

Here’s a comparison of state and national averages throughout 2025:

AAA Idaho

“The margin between the two averages definitely spiked throughout the summer, but then with the return of fall and winter, that gap has narrowed substantially,” Conde said. “Keep using fuel rewards from your credit card and shopping trips to your commute and errands even more affordable.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Jan. 7, 2026:

Boise – $2.81

$2.81 Coeur d’Alene – $2.44

$2.44 Franklin – $2.59

$2.59 Idaho Falls – $2.80

$2.80 Lewiston – $2.73

– $2.73 Pocatello – $2.83

$2.83 Rexburg – $2.81

$2.81 Twin Falls – $2.98

For more information, please visit https://gasprices.aaa.com/ and the AAA Fuel Price Finder.