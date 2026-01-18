Idaho courts issue warning about jury duty scam - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Supreme Court.

Scammers continue to target members of the public across Idaho with false claims about failing to appear for jury duty.

The Idaho Judicial Branch would like to remind everyone that the state courts do not send a court summons, warrant for arrest, or request for court fees electronically. Potential jurors may receive electronic messages regarding jury duty if they have previously provided their contact information to the jury commissioner in their county. However, these messages will not ask for identification information or for the person to pay fees.

If you receive an email, text message, or phone call from someone purporting to be a court employee or officer of the law who asks you to provide your identifying information, transfer money for fines or fees, or open a link, do not engage.

Additionally:

Do not send any form of payment or provide any personal information.

Do not open any links or attachments provided.

Do not reply to the sender or any email or phone number included in the message.

Government officials will never ask you to pay bail, fines or other court costs using gift cards or cryptocurrency.

If you get a message related to court proceedings or court service and are unsure if it is legitimate, contact the court involved using their publicly available contact information. The Idaho state courts maintain a state courthouse directory at this link.