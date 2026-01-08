Idaho Falls community members thank outgoing Mayor Rebecca Casper during reception - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho hosted a reception honoring outgoing Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper on Wednesday evening. Attendees of the casual event lined up to thank Casper and shared some of their thoughts.

“You can ask anyone in the city, this is the hardest working employee they’ve had in a long time,” said Chris Fredericksen, director of the Idaho Falls Public Works Department.

“It was almost like she was never not working,” Fredericksen said. “Get there early in the morning, and she’s already there. I’d leave late at night, and she’s still there. She’s just kind of tireless. And the one thing that everybody knows is she loves Idaho Falls.”

Casper is leaving office after spending three terms as mayor. She was initially elected in 2013, and subsequently reelected in 2017 and 2021. Mayor-elect Lisa Burtsenshaw will officially replace her at a city council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 8.

Paul Baker, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, said he came to the event to express his appreciation for Casper’s decision-making. He said during her time in office, she served on the chamber’s board, and he was able to collaborate with her and the city.

“She has left the city in a really good place for Mayor-elect Burtenshaw to come in and work with the city council to develop and grow the city in ways that we need it to grow,” Baker said. “Growth is happening, it’s a reality, and we do have the infrastructure in place to manage the growth.”

Baker said he believes it’s also important to recognize the sacrifices Casper’s family has made to support her role as mayor.

“It kind of goes unseen and goes unthanked, so I want to make it a point to make sure they are also thanked and recognized,” Baker said. “I know that Mayor Casper and her family have contributed a lot over the years.”

RELATED | ‘More reasons to love Idaho Falls,’ says mayor in State of the City address

Idaho Falls’ outgoing mayor, Rebecca Casper, speaks to a community member on Wednesday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Randy’L He-dow Teton, the former public affairs manager for the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, and Echo Marshall, former executive marketing director for the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, said Casper was always pleasant to work with on the annual War Bonnet Round Up, and she will be missed. They said Casper would even reach out to them on other matters that related to tribal government relations and ask what she could do or what she should consider.

“What brings me here is honoring Rebecca and her commitment to serving and being a good supporter of the tribes,” Teton said.

“She was very humble,” Teton said. “Rebecca, I think as a leader, was a very humble leader and wasn’t afraid to show emotion on occasion as well.”

Lori Barber, president of the College of Eastern Idaho, said she came to express gratitude as Casper has been very supportive of CEI.

“She has always just been such a huge supporter of education, but specifically of CEI,” Barber said. “She was integral when we were transitioning from a technical school to a community college. She was really active in that campaign and supported the creation of the community college.”

Jeff Carr, executive director at the Museum of Idaho, said he couldn’t pass up the chance to thank the outgoing mayor. He said she always made decisions with her whole mind and heart, and cared deeply.

“She’s taken a lot of bad mouthing from a lot of people, and I think she’s handled it with grace,” Carr said. “I wish everyone knew all the good that she has been able to do, and maybe some day they will.”

Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, said he has known Casper for almost 30 years and has watched her grow in her career.

“I just admire her tremendously and her leadership,” Lent said. “I’m looking forward to what her next steps might be. It’ll be exciting to see.”