Idaho Falls homeowners evacuate house during chimney fire - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A homeowner is safe after evacuating a small chimney fire Monday evening.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Hayli Egbert tells EastIdahoNews.com it started around 5:30 p.m. at 1400 Mountain View Lane.

Egbert says the fire was contained to the chimney and did not spread to the rest of the house.

Everyone made it out safely with no injuries. Firefighters had it out within 40 minutes after the 911 call.

The photo above sent to us by an EastIdahoNews.com user shows fire trucks on scene.