Idaho gas prices 27 cents cheaper than last year - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – The holiday season may be over, but Idaho drivers are still celebrating in style at the gas pumps. According to AAA, Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $2.77 per gallon, which is two cents less than a week ago, 26 cents less than a month ago, and 27 cents less than a year ago.

It’s been another unusual week, with Idaho’s average below the national average. The current U.S. average is $2.79, which is two cents cheaper than a week ago, 13 cents less than a month ago, and 27 cents less than a year ago.

Idaho held steady this week at 22nd in the country for the most expensive fuel. The most expensive prices are in Hawaii, with an average of $4.40 per gallon, while the most affordable are in Oklahoma at $2.21 per gallon. All but nine states are now below the $3 mark.

“Utah’s average is 22 cents cheaper than ours, Wyoming’s average is 33 cents cheaper, and Montana’s is four cents cheaper. Hopefully, that bodes well for us,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “But one point of concern is that Treasure Valley gas is slightly elevated from a week ago, a possible signal that higher prices could be on the way. We’ll see how things unfold.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $59 per barrel – about $2 more than a month ago but $20 per barrel less than a year ago.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Jan. 12:

Boise – $2.81

Coeur d’Alene – $2.38

Franklin – $2.55

Idaho Falls – $2.79

Lewiston – $2.67

Pocatello – $2.75

Rexburg – $2.77

Twin Falls – $2.95