Idaho gas prices up 2 cents - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Idaho drivers saw a slight increase at Idaho gas pumps this week. According to AAA, the state average went up by two cents to $2.78 for a gallon of regular. However, Monday’s price is nine cents cheaper than a month ago and 27 cents less than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $2.88 per gallon, which is nearly six cents more than a week ago and four cents more than a month ago, but 24 cents less than a year ago. Idaho’s ranking fell to 26th in the country for the most expensive fuel.

“Pump prices are looking a lot better these days thanks to a winter lull in demand and fairly inexpensive crude oil,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “But with the national average starting to climb, Idaho may not be able to buck the trend for much longer.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $61 per barrel, about $3 more expensive than a month ago but still $11 cheaper than a year ago.

“Utah refineries supply most of Idaho’s finished gasoline, and with a national ranking of 36th place, that state’s average is coming in about 15 cents per gallon cheaper than Idaho’s,” Conde said. “Hopefully that is a positive indication that we can enjoy another week of lower pump prices.”

AAA reminds drivers to keep a half-tank of gasoline in their vehicles just in case it is needed in an emergency. Also, frigid temperatures can cause the wax crystals in diesel fuel to solidify, resulting in a clogged fuel line.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices, as of Jan. 26:

Boise – $2.80

Coeur d’Alene – $2.48

Franklin – $2.49

Idaho Falls – $2.76

Lewiston – $2.69

Pocatello – $2.71

Rexburg – $2.73

Twin Falls – $2.93