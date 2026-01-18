Idaho man pleads guilty after earning $79K from commercial sexual activity operation - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

BOISE – Lajai Jamar Pridgette, 40, of Boise, has pleaded guilty to transportation for commercial sexual activity, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced.

According to court records, between May 14, 2024, and Dec. 19, 2024, Pridgette engaged in a scheme to make money from commercial sexual activity. Pridgette arranged for two adult females to travel to multiple states to engage in commercial sexual activity. Pridgette also made hotel reservations and posted online advertisements to facilitate the commercial sexual activity.

Pridgette received approximately $79,000 in proceeds from the commercial sexual activity.

Pridgette is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a minimum of five years of supervised release, and up to a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Davis commended the cooperative efforts of the Meridian Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Garden City Police Department, United States Probation, and the Idaho Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, which led to the charge.