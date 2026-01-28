Idaho senator proposes bill eliminating voter affidavit as acceptable ID at polls - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — An Idaho senator is bringing back a proposal to eliminate the option to use a signed affidavit to prove identity at the election polls.

Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, proposed the bill Wednesday in the Senate State Affairs Committee to repeal the part of state law that allows for a signed affidavit to be used to prove identity as an alternative to photo identification in order to vote.

Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, asks a question during the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on March 10, 2025, at the Idaho Capitol Building in Boise. (Pat Sutphin for the Idaho Capital Sun)

Lenney called the voter affidavit a “loophole.”

“I would submit that there’s no valid excuse to show up last minute at the polls without an ID,” Lenney said.

He noted the Legislature in 2023 approved a bill that eliminated the use of student IDs as valid photo identification for voting or for registration, but created a no-fee ID issued by the Department of Transportation that may be used for voting.

“You can’t go to a bar without an ID and sign a piece of paper saying, ‘I swear I’m 21,’ and get and get served drinks,” Lenney said.

Lenney introduced a similar bill last year, but it never received a hearing. In 2023, Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, proposed a bill to eliminate the voter affidavit, but it died in a 33-36 vote in the Idaho House of Representatives, the Idaho Capital Sun reported.