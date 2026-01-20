Idaho teacher who raised concerns about rodent contamination says district is retaliating against her - East Idaho News

SOUTHEAST BOISE (KIVI) — Boise School District teacher Michelle Chung says her months-long dispute with the Boise School District has escalated far beyond the rodent contamination she first raised last year — and now involves multiple legal claims and mediation with the district.

Chung came forward to Idaho News 6 in June of 2025, alleging widespread rodent contamination inside her family and consumer science classroom at West Junior High and raising concerns about student health. She claimed she repeatedly asked the district to address the problem and was told the issue had been fixed, only to continue finding what she described as fresh droppings in the classroom.

“This whole thing could have been resolved without the news and lawyers if we just talked to each other,” Chung said.

Chung is currently suspended with pay. According to legal filings, she is contesting the district’s handling of the situation and is pursuing claims that include retaliation, personal injury, violations of her federal FMLA medical leave, harassment, and alleged First Amendment violations.

Chung said district leaders recommended she be terminated after she opened a classroom oven to check for mouse droppings.

“They suspended me. The superintendent recommended my termination because they said I vandalized an oven by opening it to check for mouse fecal matter, which I had done seven other times,” she said.

Chung provided Idaho News 6 with photos she says were taken inside her classroom, showing droppings inside instructional kitchen ovens.

Her lawsuit also alleges she became seriously ill due to exposure.

“I contracted two co-infections of Lyme disease. I can’t use my hands the same way, I can’t feel my fingers, I’ve lost half my hair,” she said.

Chung says she remains in ongoing medical treatment for those conditions. She also says the case has affected her family.

“I feel a little bit like I don’t have a purpose right now because I’m not teaching. It affects my kids because they can see that I’m sad,” she said.

Because of her suspension, Chung says she has been banned from attending her son’s sporting events on Boise School District campuses — something she argues violates her First Amendment rights as a parent and citizen.

“I’m a mom and a citizen first before I’m a teacher. This is my son’s senior year — you’re not keeping me from his game,” she said.

Chung said the situation has left her in limbo.

“I just want to be done, and I want them to fix it,” she said.

The Boise School District told Idaho News 6 it does not comment on active litigation.

According to attorneys involved in the case, mediation between Chung and the district is ongoing, and the legal matter remains active.