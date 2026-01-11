Idahoans invited to complete 250,000 acts of service to celebrate America's 250th anniversary - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Idahoans are invited to complete 250,000 acts of service through July 4 as America celebrates its 250th anniversary this year.

Jessica Cooper Whiting, the executive chairman of the America250 in Idaho service challenge committee, made the announcement to a group of nonprofit volunteers gathered in the Melaleuca Conference Center in Idaho Falls Saturday morning. They were there as part of JustServe’s community action event designed to promote service opportunities.

Throughout 2026, the nonprofit is partnering with America250 in Idaho to “advance the ideals of the American Revolution … through meaningful community engagement and recognize, appreciate, and commemorate Idaho’s journey in America’s legacy.”

On Jan. 22, Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, will introduce a resolution in the Idaho Legislative Session in support of the 250,000 Acts of Service initiative. The resolution will be voted on and be documented on the state’s historical record.

“It will literally go down in history,” Whiting tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We have a lot of legislators that are really excited and supportive of this and we wanted to document it.”

Whiting and her team are inviting people across the state to help them “make history” by completing “intentional and measurable acts of service” over the next six months. JustServe, which has many service opportunities listed on its website, is a resource for those who need ideas. Participants are asked to log their service activities here to keep track of their progress.

Whiting wants to culminate the celebration with a statewide gathering later in the year. Those details have not been finalized.

Jessica Cooper Whiting speaking to Saturday’s crowd inside the Melaleuca Conference Center. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Saturday’s news was the first public announcement about this initiative, which means Idaho Falls is piloting the program for the rest of the state.

Susan Stucki and her husband, Gaylen, are Just Serve Specialists for the Idaho Falls area who hosted Saturday’s event. Susan says they’re “honored” that Idaho Falls was selected to pilot the program and she has high hopes for turnout and participation.

“We’re planning to do a huge movement throughout eastern Idaho with organizations, businesses, clubs and churches collectively coming together in unity to serve the community,” Susan says.

Susan helped get the ball rolling Saturday by inviting those in attendance to help assemble cake kits for the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.

Cake kits for the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The Community Food Basket was one of numerous nonprofits that were there.

Sharon Eubank, the humanitarian director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — which oversees humanitarian projects worldwide, including JustServe — was the event’s keynote speaker. She highlighted some of the nonprofits on stage during a panel discussion.

Sharon Eubank at the podium, left, on stage with six representatives of local organizations. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Village Threads, which launched in October, was recognized as the newest organization. Founder Peggy Jessmore says it’s a community service group that provides feminine hygiene kits for girls in Africa. She put out an initial request on Facebook for sewing volunteers and got quite a response.

Jessmore first learned of the need in Africa while attending a craft fair in Arizona several years ago. A woman offered a similar service and she wanted to get involved. She took a business card so she could call her later.

After making a trip to Africa this year, she decided it was time to do something.

“I found that card, called her up and she said, ‘Let me just help you get a local organization going,'” Jessmore says.

Peggy Jessmore at her table during Saturday’s event at Melaleuca. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

She appreciates those who have responded so far and is eager to help the state achieve its goal of 250,000 acts of service.

To kick off the America250 celebration, Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth created a series of collectible cards depicting America’s founding fathers using Idaho potatoes. Martha-tot Washingtater, a depiction of the nation’s first 1st lady, Martha Washington, is the official mascot of America250 in Idaho.

Martha-tot Washingtater was on display at Saturday’s event | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Whiting touts Martha Washington’s efforts in helping soldiers during the Revolutionary War as a great example of service. For this reason, Whiting says Washington is “the perfect role model” for the 250,000 Acts of Service program.

“Our founding fathers truly did make a mark on history and (this service challenge) is a small way that every individual can be a part of making history right here,” Whiting says.

People of all ages are encouraged to get involved. For service ideas or to learn more, click here.