ITD to hold open house in Soda Springs for US-30 project - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

SODA SPRINGS – On Monday the Idaho Transportation Department will be hosting an open house meeting in Soda Springs to share construction plans for reconstructing U.S. Highway 30 through town this summer. In addition to reconstructing and resurfacing US-30, a turn lane will be added to accommodate left turns into the Sheriff’s Office.

Those attending the open house will have the chance to see design plans, learn about the project timeline, and speak with ITD staff.

Open house details:

Tigert Middle School

250 East 3rd Street South, Soda Springs

Monday, January 5

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.