It's KIFI Local News 8 Day. News station celebrates 65-year milestone - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — KIFI Local News 8 turned 65 on Friday and was honored locally and regionally for its decades of informing and educating eastern Idaho residents.

According to Local News 8, the station first aired on Jan. 23, 1961, as an NBC affiliate.

Outside the station at 1915 N. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls, the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of its America 250 celebration.

Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Falls Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw both issued proclamations to recognize Local News 8.

“KIFI has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to public service, community connection, and journalistic excellence, serving as a training ground for generations of journalists covering our state, nation, and the world,” Burtenshaw said in her proclamation.

Both Burtenshaw and Little acknowledged Local News 8’s history of firsts, including being the first TV station in eastern Idaho to use color studio cameras in 1967 and the first in the region to broadcast in stereo sound.

“KIFI has been a lifeline for eastern Idahoans during times of emergency and crisis,” Little said.

EastIdahoNews.com spoke with anchor and journalist Linda Larsen and General Manager Kalvin Pike about the news station’s anniversary.

Meterologist Jeff Roper and Anchor Megan Lavin live at the noon broadcast for Local News 8. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Larsen said that, with the anniversary coinciding with the United States’ birthday, it was a celebration of media, the U.S. Constitution and the First Amendment.

“It was just an absolute honor for us to be able to be a part of that, and for us to be the first celebration of the year, and the first celebration for the new mayors,” Larsen said. “It was a beautiful thing to me to be able to feel that energy.”

For Pike, the celebration was a reminder of all the work that had been done by those who worked at the station, past and present.

“The exciting part is where they’ve gone from here, because we’ve had people that have gone on to major markets from their little start in Idaho Falls,” Pike said. “We’re just grateful for all of their contributions, and, of course, grateful for the people who invite us into their homes every morning, afternoon and evening.”

Pike said it’s interesting seeing the community approach the station’s anchors and reporters when they’re out covering stories.

Larsen said people have approached her who say they feel like they’re best friends, even though she doesn’t know them at all.

“I always tell them there is no greater compliment that they could give me than that,” she said. “There is nothing that they could say that would warm my heart any more than that.”

Larsen said there is a weight placed on journalists to deliver the right information to the community — a community Local News 8 staff loves.

“Everything we’re doing is for that,” Larson said. “We all feel very honored to be in a community with journalists who are committed to getting the story out, getting the story correct, and making sure that the people in our community have the information that they need to conduct their lives in the best way that they can.”