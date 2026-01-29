Utah woman stabbed, killed boyfriend after accusing him of abusing her daughter, charges say - East Idaho News

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KSL) — A woman was charged Wednesday with stabbing her boyfriend to death after he allegedly attempted to abuse her daughter.

Fabiola Monserrath Templos, 39, was arrested for investigation of murder but is charged in Utah’s 3rd District Court with a lesser charge of manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

On Dec. 25, Jose Alejandro Franco-Alvarez, 45, was found deceased just before 8 a.m. on the sidewalk outside a residence near 4500 West and Thayn Drive (about 3935 South). West Valley police originally stated his name was Jose Humberto Alvarado.

“Officers observed a trail of blood that led them to an address on Atlas Way,” according to charging documents.

West Valley police learned that Templos, her boyfriend Franco-Alvarez, her 11-year-old daughter and an adult son had been at a party at the Atlas Way residence about 1:30 a.m. At that time, police were called on a report that Franco-Alvarez had tried to sexually assault the young girl, the charges state. Templos’ son reported seeing Franco-Alvarez touching the child’s leg. Franco-Alvarez ran off, however, before officers arrived.

At some point, Franco-Alvarez returned, and Templos angrily confronted him in the garage, where she struck him with a weapon, the charges state.

“Detectives located a large chef’s knife with a red handle that appeared to have blood spatter on the blade lying in a wheelbarrow,” according to the charges.

Investigators said they were able to find surveillance video that shows Templos pulling Franco-Alvarez from the backyard and pushing him against a closed garage door.

“In Spanish, Templos asks (him) what he was doing in the room by himself with her daughter. (He) responded, ‘No, I already told you no,'” the charges state.

Templos is then seen on video pulling out “a large kitchen knife and held it up in the air pointing toward (Alvarado). Templos asks (him), ‘Why? Why you …, why?’ and pushes (him) against the garage door and quickly stabs the knife toward (his) left shoulder one time,” charging documents allege.

As the two moved into the garage and out of sight of the camera, Templos is “heard screaming hysterically” and Alvarado “is seen crawling out of the garage and is actively bleeding on the driveway,” according to the charges.

Templos allegedly told police she blacked out during the assault.

“When Templos was asked if she knew what she had done, she said her son told her that she had stabbed (Franco-Alvarez) one time. Templos was informed that (he) had died and she asked if she had killed him. When Templos was told she had killed (Franco-Alvarez), she replied, ‘Because I stabbed him one time,'” according to the charges.

An autopsy determined that Franco-Alvarez died from a stab wound that “pierced the lung and also severed a large vein,” the charges say.