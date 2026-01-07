Legislative District 32 submits recommendations to governor for Rep. Wendy Horman's replacement - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Efforts to find a replacement for outgoing legislator Wendy Horman are one step closer to completion.

Horman, a Republican, resigned on Jan. 5 as a representative for District 32 to take a position with the Trump Administration. She will join the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as director of the Office of Child Care in the Administration for Children and Families.

District 32 encompasses most of rural Bonneville County.

During a public meeting on Tuesday night, the Legislative District 32 Committee interviewed five candidates who applied for Horman’s seat. Three of them — Erin Bingham, William Athay and Stephanie Taylor-Thompson – were submitted to Gov. Brad Little for recommendation, per Idaho law.

Bingham serves as a state committeewoman for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.

Athay is the third vice chair for the Bonneville GOP and the associate general counsel attorney for Melaleuca.

Taylor-Thompson, a reformed inmate who now works in prison ministry, is one of seven candidates who ran for Lisa Burtenshaw’s seat on the Idaho Falls City Council. Burtenshaw is the mayor-elect and will be sworn in during Thursday’s city council meeting. EastIdahoNews.com is planning to attend and provide additional information in an upcoming story.

District 32 Chairwoman Maria Hatch has not responded to a request for comment. However, in an early morning news release, Hatch says she appreciates all the candidates who applied and is eager to see who the governor selects to fill the seat.

“I would like to thank all of the candidates who stepped forward and the precinct committee officers of Legislative District 32 for their willingness to serve. The process was conducted thoughtfully and respectfully, and I appreciate the professionalism shown by everyone involved,” Hatch says.

Under Idaho statute 59-904A, the governor has 15 days to fill the vacancy. The person selected for the position will serve the remainder of Horman’s term, which is up for re-election in November.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates once a replacement has been selected.