Local 95-year-old gets his bison - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — At 95 years old, one resident of The Homesteads Independent Living Cottages is proving that age is no barrier to adventure.

This fall, Dennis Skinner marked off another long-held dream from his lifetime list of hunting goals by successfully going on a bison hunt—an experience he had waited decades to achieve.

For the lifelong outdoorsman, hunting has always been more than a pastime; it has been a way of life. From early mornings in the field to years spent pursuing game across the West, his passion for the outdoors has remained steady.

Yet one goal remained unfinished: the opportunity to hunt bison. Determined not to let age stand in the way, he set out to finally accomplish that goal at 95 years young.

With careful planning, support, and a deep respect for the animal and the land, the hunt became a powerful and meaningful experience. Standing face-to-face with one of North America’s most iconic animals was not only the fulfillment of a bucket list item, but also a reflection of a lifetime spent embracing challenge, patience, and perseverance.

RELATED | After four decades, 94-year-old man finally bags a moose

“This is something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember,” Dennis Skinner shared. “I didn’t know if the opportunity would ever come, but I wasn’t ready to give up on it.”

Staff and fellow residents at The Homesteads Independent Living Cottages celebrated the achievement, inspired by his determination and adventurous spirit. His story embodies the community’s belief that life should be lived fully at every age, with opportunities to pursue passions, dreams, and meaningful experiences.

At The Homestead, residents are encouraged to continue writing their stories—whether that means trying something new or finishing what they started long ago. For this 95-year-old hunter, the bison hunt stands as a powerful reminder that bucket lists don’t expire, and adventure has no age limit.