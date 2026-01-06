Local car wash celebrating 10 years of operation with anniversary week giveaways - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Tagg-N-Go Car Wash is celebrating 10 years of business with a week of prizes.

The company, which has 30 locations across Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, kicked of its anniversary week celebration on Monday. Throughout the week, there will be a variety of prizes and giveaways for customers.

While the company has grown over the last decade, the focus of this celebration is the people and communities who helped build the brand into what it is today.

Inspired by their late entrepreneurial fathers, founders Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin left their banking careers and bought their first self-serve car wash, launching what would become Tagg-N-Go.

The first location opened on Jan. 8, 2016 off Sunset Boulevard in St. George, Utah. It later expanded into Idaho. The business acquired all Rubber Ducky Car Wash locations in April 2025. This purchase, combined with the purchase of Snake River Car Wash, makes 10 locations in eastern Idaho.

Atkin’s ties to Idaho is one reason why he wanted to expand the brand in the Gem State.

“I’m a cowboy. I used to do rodeo in Idaho,” Atkin wrote in an email to EastIdahoNews.com last year. “The way of life — hardworking, down-to-earth and community-driven — has always felt like home to me.”

Over the past decade, Tagg-N-Go has worked to be more than a place to get your car washed. The

company has donated more than $500,000 to local causes and provided thousands of free washes and passes to support schools, nonprofits, and families through raffles, auctions, and community fundraisers. One of the biggest examples is sCAREwash, the annual haunted wash event, which has donated over $129,000 to local cancer fighters. Tagg-N-Go teams also volunteer year-round at the Utah Food Bank, serving meals at the Ronald McDonald House.

“Ten years later, what stands out most is how many people have been part of this,” Allgood says in a news release. “Our customers, our teams, and our communities have shaped Tagg-N-Go from the beginning. This anniversary is really about saying thank you.”

Giveaways and discounts are available all this week. Customers can count hidden Sudsy stickers during their wash and submit their guess for a chance to win annual wash passes. Surprise prizes, discounts, limited-time offers and daily social giveaways will be given throughout the celebration.