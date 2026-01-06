Local man killed after flipping vehicle in Salmon River - East Idaho News

SALMON – A Salmon man is dead after crashing his pickup in the river Monday morning.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93 in Lemhi County, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

ISP report the 82-year-old man, whose name was not specified, was traveling north on Highway 93 in a 1999 GMC Sierra. He lost control on the icy roads, veered off the north side of the road and flipped over into the Salmon River.

Although the man was wearing his seatbelt, he died shortly after impact. No one else was in the pickup with him.

Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office and Lemhi County Search and Rescue helped ISP in the response.