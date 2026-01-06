Local school administrator named Idaho's Superintendent of the Year - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A local school administrator has been named Idaho Superintendent of the Year for 2026, recognizing his work at Madison School District.

According to a news release from the Idaho Association of School Administrators, Randy B. Lords Jr., the superintendent of Madison School District 321, was selected to represent Idaho as a nominee for the National Superintendent of the Year award.

He became superintendent for the district in 2021, where he has focused on improving academics through new programs and fostering the well-being of students and staff.

Lords was chosen, according to the release, due to his work on three main points:

His support for career and technical education programs for students and for the use of an artificial intelligence-literacy program.

His work on fiscal responsibility, with a focus on the district’s future growth and maintenance of its facilities.

His work to improve parent and community involvement with the school district.

The ISAS executive director highlighted in the release Lords’ work to navigate the intricacies of leadership and improve the district’s academics.

“This recognition deeply humbles me, but this award belongs to the incredible faculty, staff and students of Madison School District,” Lords stated in the release. “Our success is a testament to the collaborative spirit of our community. I am honored to serve our families and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure every student has a world of opportunities at their fingertips.”