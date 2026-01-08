Looking back: Thieves hide inside theater then rob it; officer shoots and kills man - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 5 to Jan. 11 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

EAST IDAHO — A man from Irwin ended up in the Snake River after his horse unexpectedly jumped into the water, The Rigby Star reported on Jan. 6, 1916.

Joe Jones was riding home to Irwin on his horse when the incident happened. A large tree being carried down the river had knocked off a section of the railing on the bridge that went over the river. As Jones and his horse approached the bridge, a noise (the article said possibly the sound of ice) scared the animal, and the horse jumped into the water.

Jones stayed with the horse, and the horse swam to the bank, where they made it safely out of the water.

The article said Jones saved his own life by staying with the animal because there was a lot of ice in the river and the weather at the time was “bitter cold.”

1926-1950

IDAHO FALLS — Thieves robbed an Idaho Falls Theatre after hiding in the balcony until it closed for the evening, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Jan. 5, 1940.

The burglary was discovered by Jack Malloy, the janitor, who found the office a mess when he arrived at the theater. The thieves stole approximately $50 in cash.

Frank Larson, manager, told police the thieves took money from an “outer safe” and broke open candy and popcorn machines. An “inner safe” that had more than $200 was not opened.

1951-1975

SALMON — An officer shot and killed a Salmon cafe owner, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Jan. 7, 1952.

The man who was killed was Willard F. Purvis, 37. He owned and operated the Purvis Cafe.

An inquest was held, and Salmon police officer Claude Boyle, who was responsible for killing Purvis, was exonerated.

Purvis had set his basement apartment on fire, forcing his wife and two daughters, ages 14 and 12, to “seek shelter” at a neighbor’s home.

Boyle and another officer arrived at the apartment at 12:30 a.m. to arrest Purvis on an arson warrant signed by Mrs. Purvis. That’s when Purvis’ two sons, ages 15 and 17, warned the officers that their father was armed and intoxicated.

According to testimony, the officers called for Purvis to come out of his basement apartment. When he did, he was carrying a 12-gauge shotgun. Officers told him to put the gun down and “submit to arrest,” but Purvis reportedly shouted back, “You haven’t got the guts!”

Boyle, who was backed up by the Purvis boys’ testimonies, said Purvis was climbing the stairway when he cocked the shotgun and lifted the weapon like he was going to fire at the officers. That’s when Boyle shot the man.

The Purvis family said the Saturday tragedy “climaxed a series of similar incidents.”

Mrs. Purvis said her husband became brutal when drinking and, on the previous Thanksgiving, had beaten her so badly she had to use crutches afterward.

Purvis had started the fire on some clothing in the apartment, but it didn’t cause extensive damage.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — An 18-year-old man told officers he was assaulted by another man while crossing a street, the Idaho State Journal reported on Jan. 10, 1977.

Robert Clay told police he was crossing a street when the suspect drove past him in a pickup truck and made a sarcastic remark about his long hair. Clay said he then made a comment about the suspect being a “cowboy.”

Clay said the suspect then stopped his vehicle, jumped out of it, grabbed him and beat him up. Clay had a large bump on his forehead, his lips were cut and his nose was swollen almost twice its original size, according to a police report.

The article doesn’t mention if the suspect was ever caught.