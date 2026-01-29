Man allegedly assaults, kidnaps woman and threatens to 'burn her home down' - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A man faces numerous charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened her children’s safety.

The incident began at a home on North Arthur Avenue, where an officer responded to a report of a fight between Jonathan Lynn Henery, 40, and a woman at around 11 a.m. According to an arrest report, the woman’s 14-year-old daughter called to report the emergency and was present during it.

The daughter told the responding officer that “Henery had battered (the victim and) forced her to leave the area with him in his vehicle … and that Henery was likely returning to the address to kill the child’s pet dog,” the report states.

“While I was speaking with her, the juvenile reporting party either took or made a call and made the statement, ‘He came at you with a knife?!’ to whomever she was speaking with,” the report states.

And according to a separate police report, the woman told another officer that while she was riding in the passenger seat of his vehicle, Henery “threatened her with a knife.”

The woman told the officer that during this interaction, Henery “threatened to harm her children and burn her home down if he went to jail,” the report says.

This arrest report also states that, “Henery was known to (the) Pocatello Police Department to be affiliated with Severely Violent Criminals.” The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies SVC as a white supremacist prison gang that began in the Idaho prison system in the early 2000s.

This officer responded around 11:15 a.m. to a report on Poole Avenue of a man assaulting a woman.

“Upon my arrival, (three witnesses) stated they observed Jonathan Henery assaulting a female after slashing the tires of a red pickup truck,” the report states. “Henery then, while standing within 10 to 15 feet from them, brandished a knife at them, causing them to fear for their own safety and physical welfare. Henery then fled the scene.”

The officer found the woman inside the reported home on Poole, with visible injuries, according to the arrest report.

The report states that the injuries included “heavy bleeding from her nose believed to be from a broken nose, a ‘goose egg’ on her left temple, bruising starting around her left eyebrow from a possible fractured orbital which appeared to be developing into a black eye and complaining her elbow was injured.”

Back on Arthur, only “a short time later,” the responding officer spotted a man who he says he recognized as Henery “running from the alleyway into the backyard of the residence.”

Henery fled from the scene after the officer ordered him to stop, prompting him to pursue on foot, the report says.

During the chase, Henery reportedly tried to enter the driver’s side door of a vehicle, but the driver sped away before he could succeed, police said.

“Henery continued his effort to run from officers but was subsequently taken into custody by other responding officers at the intersection of North Main Street and West Custer Street … at approximately (11:15 a.m.),” the report states.

The report says that Henery failed to comply with the orders of the officers who arrested him. Police say they found a “small amount” of suspected methamphetamine on him once they searched him.

The woman was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center from the residence on Poole Avenue to be treated for her injuries, where she was interviewed by police.

Henery faces 12 felony charges and two misdemeanor charges. The felony charges include four counts of aggravated assault, domestic violence resulting in traumatic injury, second-degree kidnapping and intimidating a witness.

A preliminary hearing for Henery is scheduled for Feb. 9 at 1:15 p.m. His bond is set at $100,000.