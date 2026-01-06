Man hospitalized after being run over, dragged by truck following robbery Friday - East Idaho News

LEHI, Utah (KSL.com) — A Utah County man is in the hospital after being run over and dragged down the street by a truck on Friday as he attempted to confront two alleged thieves.

The RC cars and miniature vehicles sold at A Mad Mans Hobby Store range from $100 to $1500. Teresa Mott runs and owns the store.

“It’s not a corporate thing or, you know, a big chain of stores. It comes out of my pocket,” Mott said.

Surveillance video captured two suspects stealing a car kit.

“This young couple comes in, needed a Traxxas part, so we got him the part,” Mott said. “And then the gentleman asked if he could look around.”

The woman appears to hold the door open, then the man picks up a $1,000 car and walks out without paying.

Surveillance footage shows the two alleged thieves shortly before the alleged theft on Friday. | Courtesy A Mad Mans Hobby Store

That’s when, Mott said, she told her employee, Mark Willson, about the theft.

“I says, ‘Hey, they just stole that Maxx,” Mott said.

Willson’s daughter, Shellie Vincent, said her dad began walking toward the couple’s truck, approaching the driver’s side door to confront them about the alleged theft.

Vincent said her dad saw the truck’s backup lights and grabbed onto its tailgate, trying to hop in, “so he didn’t get smashed.” She said her dad held on tight as the truck sped off, then they pulled over.

“As he was coming down and trying to get off of the truck, so he didn’t fall off, they sped off again, and it caught his feet and pulled him into the wheel well,” Vincent said.

A witness helped Mott find Willson about a block away from the store.

“His face is all smashed and blood dripping all over. His legs (were) pointed the wrong direction. He looked like a ragdoll,” Mott said.

Willson’s family said he has multiple broken bones and will need several surgeries.

“You never expect someone you care about, your dad, to be ran over and left in the middle of the street,” Vincent said. “It’s not right. Over an item.”

The Lehi City Police Department said the man and woman haven’t been identified. Mott said they were driving a newer black dodge ram with black rims and tinted windows.