Man killed in shooting outside Meridian fast-food restaurant - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Meridian on Sunday afternoon.

Ada County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls at about 12:39 p.m. about a shooting near the McDonald’s at 195 E. Central Avenue, Meridian Police Lt. Brandon Frasier said in an email.

“Witnesses reported one male subject had shot another male victim multiple times,” the Meridian Police Department said in a news release.

Police said they found a 27-year-old man dead when they arrived.

Officers found the alleged shooter, a 23-year-old man, at the scene and immediately detained him, according to the release.

“There are witnesses to the shooting as well as multiple pieces of video evidence to review,” Frasier said by email.

Frasier declined to answer the Idaho Statesman’s request for additional details, saying more information will be released “as our investigation yields more facts.”

The Ada County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity at a later time, according to police.

“This incident was isolated in nature and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” the Meridian Police Department said. “The loss of life is a tragic event, and the sensitivity of such an investigation is paramount as we conduct this investigation.”