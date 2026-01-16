 Man robs bank, buys food and leaves stolen money as tip, Utah police say - East Idaho News
Man robs bank, buys food and leaves stolen money as tip, Utah police say

  Published at

Pat Reavy, KSL

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KSL) — He left a big tip. But now he’s facing potential federal charges.

A man was arrested Monday after police say he robbed a West Jordan bank, then walked to a restaurant down the street, purchasing a meal and left the remaining money he had stolen from the bank as a tip.

About 1 p.m., Monday, Michael Grant Robinson, 35, walked into Wells Fargo Bank, 3889 W. Campus View Drive, and handed the teller “a handwritten note that read, ‘I gotta weapon I need a 1000$,'” according to a police booking affidavit.

Robinson then opened his jacket and showed the teller a knife handle, but the teller believed it was a gun, the affidavit states.

Robinson was given $140 and left the bank.

He then walked to a nearby Mexican restaurant “and ordered a meal that totaled $19.53. After receiving and consuming the meal, Robinson left the remainder of the money he obtained from the bank as a tip to the waiter that served him,” according to the affidavit.

Robinson, who police say is identifiable by his face, neck and head tattoos, was arrested a short time later. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of criminal solicitation of aggravated robbery.

“The FBI will be placing a retainer on him,” police noted.

