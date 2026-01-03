Man starts new year by biting deputy, says sheriff's office - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local man faces felony charges after he allegedly crashed on New Year’s Day, fought with deputies and bit one in the arm.

According to a new release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched to investigate a crash that had occurred at 49th South and South Holmes Avenue.

The crash occurred just after midnight on Thursday and involved two vehicles.

The driver of one, identified as Colby Nathan Clark, 36, of Bingham County, had failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle.

Deputies made contact with Clark, who was reported to have shown signs of intoxication and was on the ground vomiting.

The release states that while helping EMS personnel to place Clark onto a gurney, the 36-year-old became confrontational. Clark had allegedly spat in the face of one of the deputies and had to be restrained before being transported to a local hospital for medical clearance.

While at the hospital, Clark allegedly began to fight with deputies and medical staff. It was during this time that the sheriff’s office says Clark bit one of the deputies on the arm.

A warrant was obtained to get a blood sample from Clark to determine how intoxicated he was.

Clark was later booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where he is facing two felony counts of battery on officers. Each count carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.

The release states potential DUI charges are pending while waiting for the blood results.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on Jan. 14 before Magistrate Judge Stephen Clark.