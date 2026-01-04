Marshall Public Library launches ninth year of 50/50 Reading Challenge - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Marshall Public Library.

POCATELLO — Registration opened Friday, Jan. 2, for the Marshall Public Library’s 2026 50/50 Reading Challenge, a yearlong reading program open to readers of all ages.

Now in its 9th year, the 50/50 Reading Challenge invites adults, teens, elementary-aged children, and emergent readers to participate. Adults are encouraged to read 50 books in 50 weeks, teens work toward a 50-book goal through checkpoints throughout the year, and elementary-aged children are asked to read at least 30 books. New this year, emergent readers can participate using a monthly reading log designed for pre-kindergarten children.

The 2026 theme, “Choose Your Reading Adventure,” offers a variety of reading categories for each age group, encouraging participants to explore new genres and topics. Children who are not yet reading independently can also join the “Read Together” challenge, which encourages families to read together at least 20 days each month and contribute to a community reading poster.

For more information or to register, visit marshallpl.org, call (208) 232-1263, or stop by the Marshall Public Library at 113 S. Garfield Avenue in Historic Downtown Pocatello.