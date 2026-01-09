Museum of Idaho hosting laser tag event and you're invited to play - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Museum of Idaho invites the community to play laser tag at its building on 200 North Eastern Avenue in Idaho Falls.

The museum started hosting laser tag nights as part of its Museum After Dark event several years ago. This year, it’s returning for multiple days beginning this weekend. The dates for the event are Jan. 10, 16 and 17. It’s happening in the afternoon this Saturday with evening times available on Jan. 16. Laser tag will be available throughout the day on Jan. 17.

Camille Thomas, the museum’s director of marketing, tells EastIdahoNews.com the event is open to people 12 and up. She explains how it works.

“Every session starts with a 15-minute intro where we talk about the rules and the science behind lasers. It’s a 30-minute game,” Camille Thomas, the museum’s director of marketing, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s about a 45-minute commitment.”

The museum will host two laser tag sessions again on May 16 as part of Museum After Dark. That event is for people 21 and older and includes drinks, snacks and crafts.

Through a partnership with the Idaho Environmental Coalition, the museum has been able to expand its laser tag event. The MOI now has its own equipment, instead of borrowing it from the IEC.

Laser tag is taking place during a transitory period as the museum prepares for the premiere of a new exhibit next month called “Life Before Dinosaurs: Meet the Permian Monsters.” Additional information will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, the entire traveling exhibit hall — about 10,000-square-feet of space — will be available for laser tag.

“It’s two stories, two different staircases, including the balcony,” museum Executive Director Jeff Carr says. “We have different barriers and obstacles spread throughout that area.”

Carr says laser tag at the museum is always popular and they’re thrilled to make it available for more people this year.

“When we’re in transition in our special exhibit hall, we always have one week during that time when it’s empty,” Carr says. “We thought it would be a fun experience for people to come and enjoy the museum in a different way than they might expect.”

Business owners have the option to schedule a private event for their employees. Send an email to marketing@museumofidaho.org to learn more.

Tickets are $15. Museum members get a 10% discount. To schedule a time or learn more, click here.