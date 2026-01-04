Nearly 200 animals rescued in 2025 with Snake River Animal Shelter 'cuddle shuttle' transfer program - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Snake River Animal Shelter.

IDAHO FALLS — At the end of 2024, Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS) was very pleased to receive a Rachael Ray No-Kill Excellence Grant from Best Friends Animal Society to increase lifesaving efforts for pets in need in eastern Idaho and surrounding areas through SRAS’s transfer program.

With grant funds, SRAS purchased a passenger van in January 2025 and used the van throughout the year to transfer in more than 180 animals from partner organizations. Funds also supported transfer-related costs, such as fuel.

“Supporting partner organizations in their rescue efforts is a priority for Snake River Animal Shelter, and transferring in at-risk pets from other animal rescue organizations is a key way we can help save animal lives,” said Michelle Ziel-Dingman, executive director of SRAS. “Having a reliable and efficient vehicle is critical to these efforts. We couldn’t be more grateful to Best Friends Animal Society for enabling us to largely expand our transfer efforts, ensuring we can continue to save animal lives.”

Throughout 2025, SRAS used the new van to transfer in dogs and cats from several organizations in Idaho and surrounding states, including Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue, People for Pets – Magic Valley Humane Society, Lemhi County Humane Society, Burley Animal Control, City of Jerome Animal Shelter, Rock Springs Animal Control in Wyoming, and Mountain Mamas Pyrs and Pups in Utah.

One of the kittens transferred in from People for Pets – Magic Valley Humane Society, previously named Ferb, is living a particularly happy life since being adopted. Ferb, now named Enzo, was adopted by the parents of an SRAS volunteer. In his forever home, Enzo has his own safe space (AKA a bedroom to himself) that includes a couch, two cat towers, numerous beds, and a camera so that he can be checked on. Enzo loves watching Formula 1 documentaries (hence his name), and his new “parents” take him on morning drives and outdoor adventures in a harness and backpack.

Kim Smith, Enzo’s adopter, shared, “My husband, who once wasn’t sure how he’d feel about having a cat, is now absolutely inseparable from him. It was an instant bond, and the two of them are rarely apart. . . . It’s safe to say that Enzo has transformed our lives in the most unexpected and joyful way. We never imagined ourselves as cat owners, but now we can’t imagine life without him.”

After unveiling a refreshed logo as part of their 10th anniversary celebration, SRAS had the van wrapped and titled “The Cuddle Shuttle.” Now, all who see the van will be reminded of the community’s shared commitment to giving every pet a second chance at a happy home.