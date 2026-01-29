New bill would require 30-day public comment period prior to setting Idaho hunting seasons - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — A new bill introduced Wednesday by the Idaho Legislature would require the Idaho Fish and Game Commission to offer a 30-day public comment period prior to setting hunting or fishing seasons or setting limits on taking fish and wildlife in the state.

Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, who is sponsoring the new legislation, said the 30-day public comment period would be required any time the Idaho Fish and Game Commission adopts, repeals or amends notices of proposed proclamations on season-setting proposals.

“Idaho Fish and Game undertakes season-setting every other year, so a 30-day public comment period is reasonable, especially when many natural resources proposals require a 60- 90- or even 120-day public comment period,” Foreman said.

“Sportsmen and hunting organizations need a reasonable amount of time to absorb, analyze and respond to season setting proposals,” Foreman added. “The Idaho Fish and Game Commission big game season setting for deer and elk is sort of the main event for most Idaho hunters, and many of my constituents feel that the current season setting process could benefit from an increased public comment period.”

Current Idaho law requires notice of proposed proclamations to be provided in the same manner as public, open meetings, but does not require a specific minimum comment period.

Members of the Senate Resources and Environment Committee voted to introduce the bill during a meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

The new bill will be assigned a bill number and publicly posted to the Idaho Legislature’s website after it has been read across the desk on the floor of the Idaho Senate, which will likely happen Thursday at the Idaho State Capitol.

Introducing the bill clears the way for it to return to the Senate Resources and Environment Committee for a full public hearing.