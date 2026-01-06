New fieldhouse adds 28,000 square feet to Pocatello event center - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A building expansion half a decade in the making will soon be complete.

Mountain View Event Center, a multi-purpose venue in Pocatello, expects to have an expansion of the Idaho Central Credit Union Fieldhouse complete in mid-February. The expansion will allow the MEC to host more games, tournaments and events than ever before.

“It’s not quite done yet, but I think people are going to be really happy about it,” said Director of Operations Shelton Robinson.

The 40,000-square-foot building primarily hosts youth sports tournaments, as well as trade shows, conferences and banquets. It has three full size basketball courts, six volleyball courts and 10 pickleball courts.

Conversations about building this facility started five to six years ago.

“Just seeing how busy we were and everything that was happening in our facility, we knew that at some point, we would need to expand and continue to provide opportunities for our community,” Robinson said.

Robinson said ICCU “accelerated” the process when it offered to contribute to the project. The ICCU Fieldhouse will add 28,000 square feet to the MEC.

“They’ve been great. They were totally on board,” Robinson said of ICCU.

Mountain View Event Center. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Although the outside is complete, there’s still work to be done on the inside.

The fieldhouse will be connected to the rest of the MEC, allowing people greater ease in using both spaces. Renting out space to use the fieldhouse will work similarly to renting out space in the MEC.

Once it’s complete, the fieldhouse will have three different turf fields, and will have space for spectators.

Robinson said MED administrators are excited to offer expanded facilities for the community.

“During the week, the facility is going to be open for our local teams, clubs, high schools — everybody in southeast Idaho that wants to come,” said Robinson.