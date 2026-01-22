New Idaho Falls mayor focused on building community for next generation in State of the City address - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Two weeks after being sworn in as the new mayor of Idaho Falls, Lisa Burtenshaw delivered her first State of the City address to a crowded room inside the Holiday Inn on Wednesday afternoon.

Burtenshaw begins her new position after four years as a member of the City Council, which she referenced at the beginning of her remarks.

“My focus hasn’t changed. It’s always been about building a strong community,” Burtenshaw said. “Our challenge now is to build this community for the next generation.”

Burtenshaw cited numerous projects to help her accomplish that goal, one of which includes enhancing and improving communication with residents.

She said the city is reviewing all the ways it currently connects with people to ensure those interactions are “pleasant, predictable and beneficial.” City officials also looking for new ways to communicate, she said.

“We’re going to work harder to make sure that residents get the information they need when they need it,” said Burtenshaw.

At the heart of it is making it easier for business owners to apply for permits.

The mayor said she will be traveling around the city in the coming weeks to show people what it’s like to repair potholes, fix power lines, provide safe drinking water, run the airport, plow roads, and respond to emergencies with the fire and police department. Her goal, she said, is to highlight the hard work of the city employees in each department and improve customer service.

“I’m going to be out there doing this and I’m going to show it … because it does take a lot to run the city,” she said to applause.

The crowd at Wednesday’s State of the City address in Idaho Falls | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The unveiling of the new police complex in 2024 and the completion of the new Peaking power plant in 2025 are some of the recent projects that Burtenshaw said has helped improve conditions throughout the city.

These projects were prompted by growth, which she said allows the city to better serve residents.

It’s the city’s roads where Burtenshaw said residents have most felt the impact of growth. Traffic congestion amid numerous construction projects is an ongoing challenge.

“Some of these problems Idaho Falls cannot solve on its own,” she said. “We’re already working with the county and surrounding cities to coordinate our transportation network.”

She said the city is partnering with Ammon to better coordinate traffic signals and the flow of traffic. She also noted several road projects in the works, including East River Road, the St. Leon exit and Iona Road, as well as installing traffic signals on 49th South.

The city is also working with the Idaho Transportation Department on proposed changes to the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange.

“We are working to find ways to move traffic efficiently, especially for commuters, who we want to go around our city and not through our city,” Burtenshaw said. “Meeting these challenges is not going to be easy … and we need to be bold. These things are opportunities. If we miss the window, we miss the opportunity.”

Partnerships with Idaho National Lab, College of Eastern Idaho, housing developments and efforts to improve the park and trail system are also priorities for Burtenshaw.

The crowd applauded when she mentioned bringing a multigenerational wellness center to Idaho Falls.

“I want a place where we can disconnect from the electronics and reconnect with people,” she said.

At the conclusion of her remarks, Burtenshaw said that everyone plays a role in keeping Idaho Falls a great place to live, raise a family and grow a business.

“When I say the state of the city is strong, it’s because we are strong and we have a vision of how to keep it that way,” she said.

EastIdahoNews.com spoke with Burtenshaw after the State of the City address about her goals and priorities. That interview will be published in an upcoming story.