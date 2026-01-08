New mayor of Chubbuck sworn in; says it’s ‘time to go to work’ - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK – It’s official. The city of Chubbuck has a new mayor.

On Wednesday night, outgoing Mayor Kevin England stepped off the dais for his last time, and was followed by Mayor Rodney Burch, who sat at the council table and called his first meeting into session.

“The campaign is over, the celebrations are over. The ceremony is over, and now it’s just time to go to work. So thank you for letting me serve as your mayor,” Burch said.

Burch, as well as Council President Roger Hernandez and Council member Norman Reece, all took their respective oaths of office that night. Reece won reelection against his opponent, Mandy Peace, in the November 2025 election, and Hernandez ran unopposed.

As England left the city council chambers, the audience applauded him and gave a standing ovation.

Former mayor Kevin England leaves the Chubbuck City Council chambers. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

While Burch earned a majority of the vote in the election, he acknowledged that it wasn’t unanimous.

“Even though we are positioned here with that majority vote, we serve the entire community, and I want to acknowledge that … and I’m certain that the other four elected officials also realize that,” Burch said.

In his comments, Reece reflected on the task ahead of them as a city council.

“As I look back on that wall and look at the pictures of those men up there, I am reminded that we stand on the shoulders of giants, who were the epitome of community service,” Reece said.

A wall of pictures of Chubbuck’s past mayors. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Hernandez expressed optimism for the future of Chubbuck.

“I think we will become a better city. I think we all laid the foundation in the last few years. I see nothing but positive things from here on out,” Hernandez said.

Burch also expressed optimism for Chubbuck’s future.

“The windshield is bigger than the rear view mirror, and there’s a reason for that,” Burch said. “And so as we move forward with the united vision of the Council, of our other commissions, our staff, department heads, and our residents and businesses, I feel very optimistic about the future of our community,” Burch said.