One of youngest mayors in US under investigation for alleged inappropriate contact with minor - East Idaho News

Jaylen Smith during his 2022 mayoral campaign. Despite ASP’s ongoing investigation, some residents continue to support the mayor. | (Action News 5)

EARLE, Arkansas (WMC) – Jaylen Smith, the 21-year-old mayor of Earle, Arkansas, is under state investigation.

A spokesperson for Arkansas State Police confirmed Thursday that its Criminal Investigation Division is looking into allegations of Smith having inappropriate contact with a minor.

ASP reports that the criminal investigation was prompted after a tip from the FBI.

No further details regarding the investigation have been released.

In a post to social media Friday, Smith addressed the claims against him, saying they are untrue.

“My team and I are fully aware of the recent news articles circulating,” the post reads in part, “I want to speak directly and clearly to the people of Earle: the accusations being reported are false. I am innocent. Truth matters, and in time, the truth will stand on its own…

“…While I would like to directly and unequivocally address the allegations against me, I have been advised to reserve any substantive statements regarding the allegations until a later date.”

Smith was elected in late 2022 as the youngest Black mayor in America, just months after graduating high school.

Some Earle residents say people are pushing back against Smith because of his age. Smith is currently one of the youngest mayors in the United States.

He was elected to office in 2022 at the age of 18.

“I don’t believe the things they say about the budget and this newest scandal. I don’t believe it. Quit trying to smear the young man, give him credit for what he is trying to do,” said Carl Philips, a longtime Earle resident.

Philips said things are finally looking up for the town after decades of businesses closing.

“Now, we are a dilapidated city. And he’s trying to improve it, but they just won’t work with it,” Philips said.

In September 2025, Smith was questioned by residents and city council members after the town’s bills were not paid for several months.

The council ultimately decided to release funds to pay the unpaid bills.

Despite ASP’s ongoing investigation, some residents continue to support the mayor.

“Wrong is wrong, right is right. If there is any wrong, then okay, deal with that. But quit bashing him for the sake of it. Like seriously, he’s not that person,” said Santia Robinson, an Earle resident.

The FBI could neither confirm nor deny its part in the investigation when contacted.