Organizers of upcoming street market event say there is something for everyone - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A street market under new management gives local vendors a place to sell products and grow their business.

Manny Ibarra and Jake Gilbert took over Market of 350 College Street in September from the previous owner, Robert Johnson. They renamed it Market of Idaho Falls to give them the option of changing locations.

The street market is now held monthly at Park Avenue Grill, 3950 South Yellowstone Highway. The next one is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Ibarra tells EastIdahoNews.com about 20 vendors will be on display, all of which sell items catering to a specific crowd.

“The vendors can only sell items at a certain price level. That way, when people come, they can actually afford something,” Ibarra says.

Ibarra tries to switch it up as much as possible to ensure it appeals to as many customers as possible.

Ibarra says the February event will have something for everybody. Multiple food trucks will be there, including Copacabana Brazilian Bites. Park Avenue Grill, one of the sponsors of the event, will also be serving its menu.

Izzy’s Scoops and Accessories, which sells keychains, lip gloss, jewelry and other items, will also be there. An assortment of hats, jerseys, stickers and lanyards will be available at Micah’s House of Sports.

“We have one vendor called Flying V Designs that actually mines opal somewhere in Idaho and creates jewelry,” Ibarra says.

Free balloons and face painting will be available as well.

Ibarra started helping Johnson with his market last summer.

The market increased in popularity and the number of vendors continued to grow. Eventually, Johnson, who owns several other businesses, decided it was too much to handle and Ibarra offered to take it over.

“I figured I’d incorporate something that I already know with marketing and running a business and put it all together,” says Ibarra.

Ibarra’s goal is to keep it a small venture and change it up with new vendors on a regular basis.

“In the summertime, we’d like to do an indoor and outdoor venue,” Ibarra says. “We’ll have to … see what we can do there.”

He invites the community to attend. February’s event is happening from noon to 5 p.m. To become a vendor or learn more, visit the Facebook page.

Sponsors for the February market include KID Newsradio, Vic’s Paint & Remodeling, Rad Ray’s Karts, Firehose Car Wash and Idaho Building Supply.