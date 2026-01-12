Person taken to hospital following crash near Riggins - East Idaho News

RIGGINS — Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that blocked a stretch of US-95 for roughly two hours on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. in the northbound lane near milepost 185.4, just south of Riggins.

According to investigators, a 77-year-old Riggins man driving a blue 2007 Cadillac DTS was slowing to a stop in the roadway when a chain-reaction rear-end collision occurred.

A 39-year-old Meridian woman driving a white 2019 Jeep Compass and a 42-year-old Riggins man in a white 2008 Toyota Tundra were involved in the crash.

State police said the drivers of the Cadillac and Jeep were wearing seatbelts, while the driver of the Tundra was not. A passenger in the Jeep was taken to a hospital by ground ambulance for injuries sustained in the wreck.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Riggins City Fire and Ambulance, and witnesses assisted at the scene as troopers continued their investigation.