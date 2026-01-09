Pocatello bids farewell to departing mayor, council members - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Friends, family and members of the public gathered at Pocatello City Hall Thursday to thank three elected officials for their years of service.

Former Mayor Brian Blad, former Council President Linda Leeuwrik, and Rep. Rick Cheatum, R-Pocatello, also a former council member, addressed a crowd gathered at the City Council Chambers. They were presented with a variety of awards and gifts to honor their years of service.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what the city’s been able to accomplish,” Blad said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the employees and what they’ve done and how they’ve done it. Thank you.”

Blad, Leeuwrik and Cheatum were all presented with keys to the city.

“We appreciate your leadership and acknowledge your dedication to our citizens, community and employees. Your contributions have had an important and positive impact on Pocatello’s economy and quality of life. We wish you much success in your future endeavors,” reads the inscription on Leeuwrik’s and Cheatum’s keys.

When Leeuwrik addressed Cheatum, she said that they didn’t know each other when they started on the council, and got off to “maybe a little bit of a rocky start,” but have “worked together really well.”

“It’s really been a pleasure and an honor, and I’m glad that we work together and that we’ve become friends. I will miss you, and you’re doing great things,” Leeuwrik said.

After Leeuwrik had been presented with her key, Cheatum echoed this point.

Former Pocatello City Council President Linda Leeuwrik and Rep. Rick Cheatum, also a former council member, speak at a farewell event at the City Council Chambers building on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

“There are things we disagree on. We do come from very different political philosophies, but in the end, what we can agree on is what’s best for Pocatello,” Cheatum said.

To bid farewell to the departing mayor and council members, the Public Works department gifted them with decorative street signs, which read: “Cheatum Drive,” “Leeuwrik Lane” and “Blad Boulevard.”

In addition, all three Bannock County Commissioners, Jeff Hough, Ernie Moser and Ken Bullock, attended the ceremony and presented the honorees with Commissioners’ Coins, thanking them for their service to not just Pocatello but the whole county.

A special gift was presented to Mayor Brian Blad by his office staff — a gift basket filled with various types of UNO card games. The mayor’s office had a tradition of playing UNO whenever they held a party for a birthday, holiday or just had lunch together. Blad thanked his staff for their years of service.

Former Mayor Brian Blad receives a basket full of UNO games from a staff member during a farewell event at the City Council Chambers building on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.| Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

“It was amazing to be able to work with people so good. (It was) so incredible to be able to walk into an office and have people that just wanted to do what was best for our community,” Blad said.

He also gave an emotional thanks to his wife, Laura Blad.

“When you have to sit there and listen to things, sometimes, that you know are not true, and you can’t say anything at all, that’s hard,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot together, and I’m grateful for this woman right here. Best woman I’ve ever met in my life.”

Blad also thanked the city staff for the work they do for Pocatello.

“The employees in Pocatello are hands down, without a doubt, the best that you can find. … I am nothing without the employees,” Blad said. “The City Council was nothing without the employees being willing and able to do anything and everything that they did.”