Police chief responds after Utah murder suspect claims he is innocent and was framed - East Idaho News

VERNAL, Utah — Investigators are responding after a man accused of murdering a Utah woman in 2024 told EastIdahoNews.com this week he had nothing to do with the crime.

Henry Cito Piano Resuera Jr. fled to the Philippines after police say he killed 60-year-old Kimberly Hyde. Resuera and his family lived next door to Hyde and her husband, Michael Hyde, in Roosevelt, Utah.

Kimberly was reported missing by her husband on Oct. 7, 2024. Her body was found inside her vehicle the following day in Vernal, Utah, about 40 miles from her home.

In a 45-minute on-camera Zoom interview with EastIdahoNews.com, Resuera said he had nothing to do with Kimberly’s death. He claimed he was set up by Michael and left for the Philippines out of fear.

“I can’t be silent for too long. The other side of the story must be known. I don’t know what will happen next, but I just put my trust to God as I know I am telling the truth and that I am innocent,” Resuera said.

Vernal Police Chief Mike Gledhill issued a news release Thursday saying Resuera remained the sole suspect in the case and that many “critical statements made by Resuera during the interview are contradicted by verified evidence in our possession.”

“We want to be clear. The Vernal City Police Department takes all allegations very seriously and is committed to following the evidence,” Gledhill said. “If at any time verified facts and evidence lead us in another direction, we will thoroughly investigate those leads and take appropriate action.”

Michael Hyde has never been charged and has fully cooperated with law enforcement, according to Gledhill. He voluntarily took a polygraph test administered by a third-party polygraph examiner

“The results indicated no deception,” Gledhill said. “This is a complex investigation with international components. We are anxious to present our case. We feel that this community deserves to know the truth and to see the evidence for themselves. However, at this time, we must maintain investigative integrity. That is our legal and ethical obligation. For that reason, we must remain mindful about which details may be publicly shared.”

The Vernal Police Department is working with multiple agencies, including the FBI, on the case. Resuera told EastIdahoNews.com he would speak with the FBI, but not local police agencies.

Anyone with information on Kimberly Hyde’s murder is asked to contact the Vernal City Police Department at (435) 789-5835.